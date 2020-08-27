Councillors discuss pedestrian safety on Switchback Road North

Royal Borough councillors have been discussing possible new pedestrian safety measures in Switchback Road North.

This follows a petition, signed by 2,200 residents, to improve safety on the road following the death of 13-year-old Max Simmons last year.

Max was hit by drug-driver James Lavine on the road in December. Lavine was jailed for six years and nine months in July for careless driving under the influence of a drug.

At his sentencing, the court heard witnesses saw Lavine driving at 65-70mph in the 40mph zone shortly before he hit Max.

On Friday (August 21), Cllr Gerry Clark, lead member for highways, transport and infrastructure, met with fellow ward councillor Mandy Brar (Lib Dem, Bisham and Cookham) and Cllr Catherine del Campo (Lib Dem, Furze Platt).

Cllrs del Campo and Brar were there to represent the residents who signed the petition, calling for pedestrian safety measures in Switchback Road North and Cannondown Bridge.

These roads are near Furze Platt Senior School. Pupils often walk or cycle on the same shared path, which is not particularly wide.

Leader of the council Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams) and Karen Lloyd, a road safety campaigner, were also present at the meeting.

The councillors put forward proposals such as traffic islands, a speed camera, or a crossing in Switchback Road North dedicated to Max.

Cllr Clark said that the council is still waiting to learn more from police regarding the fatal incident, and its actions would depend on what the police have to say.

“It is right that, after a fatality, we look at whether or not anything more can be done to improve the road safety, and if we can, we will,” he said.

He highlighted that there have already been efforts in the past to improve road safety around the area; the speed limit of Switchback Road North has been changed twice. It was changed from 50mph to 40mph about five years ago.

“Nobody ever goes at 40mph on that road,” said Cllr Brar. “There needs to be education for drivers that this is a built-up area, with schoolchildren travelling to and from school.”

The councillors agreed that a further meeting will be held at the end of September, following completion of three traffic surveys of the roads in question.

Three councillors donned hi-vis jackets for a community speedwatch in Switchback Road North last Monday (August 17).

Liberal Democrat councillors Mandy Brar (Bisham and Cookham), Catherine del Campo (Furze Platt) and Cllr Simon Bond (Belmont) joined together on the road to monitor the speed of passing cars.

During a community speedwatch, a handheld speed indicator device is used to identify cars exceeding the speed limit.

Monitors can then supply a list of offenders to the police, who send a letter to the owners of vehicles, explaining why exceeding the speed limit in that area is reckless.

Cllr Brar said that she noticed drivers slowing down as they approached the councillors.

Even so, several cars were caught going at 45mph, 5mph over the limit.