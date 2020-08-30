Virtual 'Secret Gardens' tour to raise money for Thames Hospice

Thames Hospice has announced the launch of its virtual ‘Secret Gardens’ tour to raise money for the charity’s new site at Bray Lake.

The eight gardens included in the online tour, which are rarely open to the public, can be enjoyed from home for a suggested donation of £10 per person.

They include Taplow Court in Cliveden Road, Taplow, Stanlake Park Wine Estate in Waltham Road, Twyford, and Deepwood Stud Farm at Stubbings near Maidenhead.

Alison Evans, head of events and community fundraising, said: “Many of our community may still be isolating or shielding at home.

“Our exciting new Secret Gardens fundraiser gives people the opportunity to sit, relax, and take a virtual tour around eight beautiful handpicked local gardens from the comfort of their own home.”

The virtual tour will also offer people an exclusive sneak preview of the charity’s new state-of-the-art facility which is set in eight acres of landscaped gardens.

Thames Hospice is £630,000 away from hitting its £3 million fundraising target to complete the new hospice build which is set to open in October.

To join the virtual Secret Gardens tour and donate, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/thameshospicesecretgardens