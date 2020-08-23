Thames Hospice announces name of cafe in new building

The community has cast the final vote in naming the cafe in Thames Hospice’s new building at Bray Lake.

‘Cafe by the Lake’ was chosen from a shortlist of three picked by Thames Hospice staff and volunteers.

The other contenders were Lakeview Cafe and Bray Lake Cafe.

Aptly named, the cafe is located in the main reception area of the state-of-the-art facility which looks out on to the lake.

The public and visitors will be able to take in the view, either from inside or outside on the terrace, while enjoying a selection of refreshments, including homemade cakes, fresh coffee and lunches.

Thames Hospice is set to open the doors to its new hospice in October and the cafe will serve customers every day of the week from 8am-7pm.

For more information about the new Thames Hospice visit www.raisetheroof2020.org.uk