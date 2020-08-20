Council safety measures an improvement at Ray Mill Island

Safety measures have been put in place at Ray Mill Island to reduce overcrowding and to stop people going in the water by the weir.

Last week the Advertiser reported that residents wanted the council, and the police, to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area which has resulted from a significant increase in visitor numbers.

On Friday, the Royal Borough said the size of gatherings at the popular spot ‘contravene COVID-19 restrictions of social distancing’.

It announced new measures, including restrictions on the number of people permitted on the island and a new 7pm closing time would come into force the following day.

The borough also stated there was a ‘risk to life’ for visitors who have been entering the weir area of the island.

It said: “Weirs can be very dangerous and pose a risk to life as they hide strong currents and deep water. The risks are also increased suddenly without warning following rainfall.”

To tackle the problem the Environment Agency has installed additional fences to prevent unauthorised access to the weir at the weir end of the island.

These measures, and others listed on the Royal Borough website, will be in place until further notice.

Speaking on Tuesday, Boulters Riverside Community Interest Company chairman Mick Jarvis, who raised his concerns with the Advertiser last week, said: “I must say, going over there this morning, the park is much cleaner and neater than it has been of late and the bins were much emptier, so it seems as though the efforts have certainly worked.

“Of course the weather hasn’t been quite as conducive to getting big crowds in there, but it does seem to be an improvement, and I think the councillors are to be congratulated for at least mobilising to get it sorted out as much as they have so far.”

Mick described the installation of additional fences to prevent unauthorised access to the weir as a ‘good move’, as the situation was ‘getting a bit silly and serious.

“The real test will come when the weather gets better again, and we get large crowds turning up as we did before,” he said.

To see a full list of the new measures click here.