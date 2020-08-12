Maidenhead records second warmest night since 1988

Many of us may have struggled to get to sleep last night and into early this morning (Wednesday) as overnight temperatures reached their second highest level in Maidenhead since 1988.

The lowest recording on Wednesday was 21.2 degrees Celsius, falling just behind July 2016, when the overnight temperature into that morning did not fall to below 22 degrees Celsius.

Reading University meteorologist Roger Brugge added that both Monday and Tuesday this week reached a maximum total of at least 34 degrees Celsius in the town.

High temperatures and thundery showers are expected over the next few days, with a yellow warning for thunderstorms issued for the next six days by the Met Office.