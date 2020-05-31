Shih Tzu 'Rocco' scoops 'Tiser Top Pet 2020 award

A workaholic Shih Tzu has been crowned the winner of the Advertiser’s search for our Top Pet 2020.

A photo of Rocco, a 10-year old from Pinkneys Green, posing in glasses in front of a laptop topped the public vote, which closed on Monday.

Rocco scooped 22 per cent of the vote from readers, endeared by his work ethic during lockdown.

He overcame fierce competition from Bilbo Baggins the guinea pig and Betsy the dog, who came second and third respectively.

Rocco’s owner, Natasha Dogra, is delighted to finally taste victory – Rocco has been entered into this competition for the past four years.

“I think he’s loving it – he loves attention and he’s overly friendly with everyone,” she said.

At the moment, Natasha and Rocco are separated, as she recently moved to London and cannot now freely travel back to her parents’ home to see him.”

Natasha’s prize will be a photoshoot of Rocco, when it is safe to do so.