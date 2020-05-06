Abbott creates COVID-19 antibody test

An antibody test to check whether someone has been infected with COVID-19 has been created by a business with a UK base in Maidenhead.

Disease testing firm Abbott has seen its test certified for use across Europe and is expecting to have shipped millions by the end of this month.

It’s UK base is at Vanwall Business Park in Vanwall Road.

The firm’s test complies with EU safety rules and will test for the antibody – IgG – created when a person has been infected with coronavirus.

This IgG protein may last in the body months and even years after recovery.

Abbott says the test ‘demonstrated specificity and sensitivity of greater than 99 percent 14 days or more after symptoms started’.

Abbott is expecting to test for another antibody – called IgM – in the ‘near future’.

Mike Clayton, managing director Northern Europe diagnostic at Abbott, said: "Abbott has been focused on bringing COVID-19 tests to market as quickly as possible to help address this pandemic.

"We are proud to be able to provide our antibody tests immediately as they will help understand who has had the virus, leading to greater confidence as we get back to living life.

“We are collaborating with the NHS, Public Health bodies and private laboratories across the UK to enable this test to be used here."