Positive news round-up: 80 pictures of support for Royal Berkshire Hospital

Every week, we publish a list of positive news – stories about communities banding together in this time of trouble. If you have a good news story, email news@baylismedia.co.uk

TWYFORD: More than 80 pictures depicting messages for the NHS have been collected in Charvil and Twyford for the Royal Berkshire Hospital (RBH).

The handmade pictures, which were dropped off at collection points in Twyford and Charvil, were created by people from the ages of two to 37 and will be displayed in the hospital’s new wellbeing ward.

The 87 pictures, which include rainbows, flowers and shooting stars all depict positive messages, including ‘keep looking up, there may be a rainbow waiting for you’, ‘Thank you NHS’ and ‘you are all superheros, thank you’.

MAIDENHEAD: With educational settings closed, Claires Court school is lending its staff, and resources, to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The school’s head of sailing and outdoor education, Paul Robson, is giving more voluntary hours in his role as a Community First Responder (CFR) for South Central Ambulance Service.

On-site nurses at the school have also been willing to pitch in.

Jane Webster is registered on the NHS volunteer list, and Kerry Duff has been overseeing a COVID-19 community clinic at King Edward VII hospital in Windsor. The science department has done its bit by donating protective equipment, normally used in the lab, to local surgeries.

MAIDENHEAD: Rotary in Maidenhead has set up a COVID-19 volunteer community response team to help those self-isolating.

For people who cannot leave the house, volunteers will collect shopping, prescriptions and urgent supplies, post mail, walk dogs or provide a friendly phone call.

The charity is inviting anyone who needs support to fill out the form on its website. It is also looking for volunteers to help run errands. Whether volunteering or asking for help, forms can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/y8o7vl6s

MAIDENHEAD: McCarthy’s Country Store is selling a selection of essential bread and savouries in the staff car park of Highfield Prep School on Fridays.

The school on West Road has offered its space to the store every Friday from 10am to 2pm.

The stall will be compliant with the two-metre social distancing rule and use contactless payment.

MAIDENHEAD: Due to high demand, Maidenhead Cycle Hub has partially restarted some of its services, on a request-only basis.

“This is particularly to support key workers who need their bikes for work, or those who wish to cycle as part of their allotted exercise time,” stated the charity on its social media.

To make a request, email comms@cyclehub.org.uk or workshop@cyclehub.org.uk

COOKHAM: Copas Traditional Turkeys has donated medical equipment, two bikes and its freezer stock to help NHS workers and the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The farm in Grubwood Lane uses Personal Protective Equipment during its turkey production season, which it has donated to St Mark’s Hospital in Maidenhead, and Wokingham Hospital.

Copas Traditional Turkeys, and the farm’s sister brand, The Thoughtful Producer, have also purchased two bicycles for the NHS through the ‘Wheels For Heroes’ Crowdfunder scheme.

The scheme aims to raise enough money to provide 1,000 bikes to support NHS staff to travel for free during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lastly, 50 kilograms of surplus Christmas turkeys, which have been frozen, is being given to Meals from Marlow.

WINDSOR: A fitness instructor at Windsor Leisure Centre (WLC) has started running a range of online fitness classes, six days a week, for free.

Denny Kdd offers classes for all ages and abilities using the Zoom platform.

Around 100 people have now signed up for the classes, also featuring Bobby the dog, who frequently wanders in to the sessions and ‘steals the show’.

BERKSHIRE: Train operator GWR has donated almost £10,000 worth of on-board catering to a host of good causes across the Great western network, including hospitals and food banks.