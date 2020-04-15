Solar panels to be installed on Braywick Leisure Centre roof

Solar panels will be installed on the roof of the Braywick Leisure centre after a community co-operative reached its fundraising goal.

MaidEnergy has raised £58,000 through its community investment scheme, which ended on Tuesday, March 31.The figure is short of the co-op’s maximum target of £70,000 but well above its minimum goal of raising £40,000.

To date, MaidEnergy has seen community investment of more than £450,000, delivering solar projects at six sites, including Norden Farm, Riverside Primary School and Furze Platt Senior School.

Its seventh and largest project will see solar panels capable of producing 100 kilowatts a year installed on leisure centre roof during construction, saving an estimated 24 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

MaidEnergy chair Leah Robson said: “Installing new solar as the building is being delivered makes it cheaper and simpler, so we can do more with the limited funds we have.

“If anyone is involved with a new development which will not be installing solar but believes the design could accommodate it, maybe we could make it happen and cut their bills and their carbon footprint. I’d love to hear from them.

“We offer local people the opportunity to invest in making a greener, cleaner world a reality. It’s a long-term investment with a reasonable return – please keep a look-out for any future share offers, we may be looking for more funds soon, as we have several exciting projects in the development pipeline.”

The energy produced by the solar panels will be used to generate green electricity and save money for the schools and community groups that are participating.

Anyone interested in future projects should email maidenergy@outlook.co.uk