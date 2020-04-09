Call to help make non-surgical scrubs

The Mayor of the Royal Borough, Cllr Sayonara Luxton, is coordinating a fundraising effort to provide non-surgical scrubs for local NHS staff.

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust is in need of non-surgical scrubs to help it prepare and cope for the demand for extra staff. Non-surgical scrubs help to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Residents can help by making non-surgical scrubs, or donating any spare fabric. This can be sent to: E2, Ascot Business Park, Lyndhurst Road South, Ascot SL5 9FE.

To assist with sewing, or to discuss sending fabric, email Lynda at email lynda.yong@icloud.com

Alternatively, donate money to: Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, sort code: 30 95 36, account no: 00617715, ref: Scrub Effort Appeal. Confirm the donation by emailing mayors.parlour@rbwm.gov.uk