Call to help make non-surgical scrubs

02:54PM, Thursday 09 April 2020
WINDSOR 131319-3The Annual Mayor Making ceremony - Sayonara Luxton was elected as Mayor for 2019/20 which took place at the Guildhall, Windsor, on Tuesday 21 May
The Mayor of the Royal Borough, Cllr Sayonara Luxton, is coordinating a fundraising effort to provide non-surgical scrubs for local NHS staff.
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust is in need of non-surgical scrubs to help it prepare and cope for the demand for extra staff. Non-surgical scrubs help to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.
Residents can help by making non-surgical scrubs, or donating any spare fabric. This can be sent to: E2, Ascot Business Park, Lyndhurst Road South, Ascot SL5 9FE.
To assist with sewing, or to discuss sending fabric, email Lynda at email lynda.yong@icloud.com
Alternatively, donate money to: Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, sort code: 30 95 36, account no: 00617715, ref: Scrub Effort Appeal. Confirm the donation by emailing mayors.parlour@rbwm.gov.uk
