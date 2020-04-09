Maidenhead churches celebrating Easter in creative ways

Churches across Maidenhead are coming up with creative ways to celebrate Easter as they experience a Holy Week unlike any that has come before.

With the official Government instructions preventing people from gathering at churches, many services are now being delivered to congregations at home via video conferencing apps like Zoom.

In guidance sent out to all his 150 parishioners last week, Father Jeremy Harris of All Saints Church in Boyn Hill has come up with things people can do at home during Holy Week, like washing their feet on Maundy Thursday and eating a hot cross bun on Good Friday.

Fr Jeremy said: “Whatever we all do, nothing is going to replace the normal Holy Week – it’s the most special week in the Christian calendar.

“But over the last few weeks, we have had a lot of people making contact with our services and our website and quite a lot of people following our blog.

“It’s been amazing how powerful it is. You hear the stories coming out, not just from Maidenhead but from across the country, stories of people caring for the vulnerable, whether that's through humour or a simple phone call.”

Parishioners at All Saints have been sent a sermon for every day, along with a hymn, and the church is also sharing live-streamed services from the Church of England and Oxford Diocese.

Fr Jeremy and his team have been working closely with other churches in the area, which will all be celebrating Easter with their congregations in new ways.

The Methodist Church in High Street will be hosting a messy church event on Good Friday over Zoom, and visitors to the website of St Nicolas Church in Taplow will be able to view a virtual choir service online on Sunday. Visit st-nicolas-taplow.org/

To read Fr Jeremy’s blog - Father Jeremy’s Journey – frjeremysjourney.wordpress.com