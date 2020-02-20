Clowning around at circus skills workshop at Maidenhead Library

Acrobatics and balance skills were shown off at a circus workshop on Monday.

A free half-term gathering at Maidenhead Library in St Ives Road saw qualified circus trainers teach children techniques designed to help with their movement and confidence.

The session – funded by the Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation and Friends of RBWM libraries – saw youngsters practise hard-to-master skills such as balancing a plate on top of a stick, walking on a tightrope and juggling.

Activities were delivered by The Workshop Company, which specialises in teaching circus skills.

There were six different workshops throughout the day in different age groups, with about 15 people attending each one.

Library stock and promotional officer Jeanette Kemp said: “It was popular and really good fun.

“Classes were all connected with balance, confidence and movement.

“There was a real buzz in the library and some really good juggling going on.”