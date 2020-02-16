Schoolchildren show of Great Fire of London display

Schoolchildren built cannons and fire hooks as part of a Great Fire of London display they showed off to their parents.

Year two students at Furze Platt Infant School, in Oaken Grove, spent the morning of Thursday, February 6, holding a marketplace day, where they set up stalls to show off to their parents what they have learned about the Great Fire this term.

The youngsters were all dressed up in traditional 1660’s outfits at the event, and showed off their work, including a mini street scene on fire and fire hooks and cannons they had built, which were used to put out the flames.

There were also stalls on firefighters past and present and the bubonic plague.

Head of year two Laura Dexter said: “The children were extremely proud and extremely excited, they all dressed up and wanted to do it all again by the afternoon.

“We had some really positive feedback, all the parents were able to fill out forms about how proud they were and how much they had learned and that they really enjoyed the morning.

“Its a fantastic way to show off what we are doing.

“The year two students hold market day every year to show off the work they have been doing.”