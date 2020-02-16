Newlands Girls' School perform annual gym and dance show

Spectators watching the Newlands Girls’ School annual gym and dance show would have seen some ‘very wow moments’ this week.

More than 400 students were due to take to the stage in front of family and friends with evening performances at the Magnet Leisure Centre scheduled for yesterday (Wednesday) and today (Thursday).

Although they have been practising for the event since October, the students also took part in rehearsal of the show at the Magnet on Tuesday.

Girls from years seven to 13 have been involved in the show including those in the school’s elite, auditioned groups, gym squad and dance company.

Performing as part of gym squad are a number of girls who have been recently successful in winning the Southern region Milano team gym and Southern region floor and vault competition.

Performances include a mixture of dance and gym as well as purely dance and gym performances, from solos through to larger group dances of about 80 students.

As well as the dancers and gymnasts, other students have been responsible for music and lighting, and three music A-level students sang during the event.

All dances are on a theme, with one by dance company titled ‘Our Planet’, about plastic pollution and saving the planet,and ‘The Doll House’ by Senior Dance.

Head of PE at the school, Michelle Claxton, said the students ‘just love performing’.

“Gym squad have got a couple of moves we’ve never seen before,” she said. “There are definitely some very wow moments.”

She added: “We just try and make it different every year, so we hope its as exciting if not more so than last year.

“Obviously it’s the last one at the Magnet as we know it, so hopefully we’ll be moving over to Braywick next year.”