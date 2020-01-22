Annual Go tournament returns to Maidenhead

Game faces were on as one of the oldest board games in the world returned for an annual tournament in Maidenhead.

Adults and children took part in Maidenhead Go Club’s contest at Japanese company Hitachi’s Europe offices in Lower Cookham Road on Saturday.

The game, created more than 2,500 years ago in China, sees two players use strategy to control the most territory on the board using white or black ‘stones’.

Prizes were awarded to those winning two rounds – and this year’s winner was Peikai Xue, from London.

Competitors ranged in nationalities, including Chinese, Sri Lankan and Indian.

Iain Attwell, treasurer of Maidenhead Go Club, said: “We had a wonderful all-day three-round tournament.

“Hitachi Europe welcomed us to their sumptuous offices in Whitebrook Park and supplied lunch to the 36 participants [five children].

“Hitachi have supported this tournament for more than 20 years, which we greatly appreciate.

“Several children took part, so it was quite lively.”

Go in Maidenhead was started at Furze Platt Secondary School by France Ellul and Iain.

Anyone wishing to try can play on Friday evenings. Call Iain on 01628 676792.

Iain hopes to hold the tournament again next year but the venue is not yet certain.