M4 closures between junctions 6 and 8/9 this weekend

The M4 will be closed in both directions between junction 6 and junction 8/9 this weekend as part of the M4 smart motorway works.

The stretch between Slough and Maidenhead will be shut from tomorrow (Friday) at 8pm until Monday at 6am to allow for the demolition of Huntercombe Spur bridge.

At present the motorway underneath the bridge only has three lanes on each side, and is not compatible with the new smart motorway design - a new wider bridge is required.

A temporary Huntercombe Spur bridge was installed last November, and this will be in place while the new bridge is being built to keep the junction operating while the M4 is upgraded.

Motorway traffic will be diverted via the A308M, A308, A332 and the A355 and there will be clearly signed diversions in place.

Strategic diversions will also be in place on the wider motorway network to direct traffic away from this part of the M4, using the M25, M3 and M40.

However, delays are expected and drivers are advised to plan ahead, leave extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes if possible.

Highways England provides live traffic information via its website www.trafficengland.com and Twitter services are also available at @HighwaysSEAST