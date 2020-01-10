Tributes paid to former Royal Borough councillor Adam Smith

A former Royal Borough councillor described as ‘one of the strongest intellectuals at the council’ has died at the age of 58.

Adam Smith, who served for the Conservatives in Riverside from 2011 to 2019, passed away on December 27 following a battle with cancer.

Mr Smith balanced his eight-year council tenure with a job as futures director at advertising company Group M, where he spent 14 years.

He went to school in Taplow before going on to study at the University of Oxford, and later spent a decade and a half at Group M’s rivals ZenithOptimedia.

Mr Smith became a councillor in the early part of the last decade and lived in the Riverside area during his time serving.

He stepped down before the May elections due to his health.

His roles also included governer at Riverside Primary School and Nursery, as well as St Nicolas’ Combined School in Taplow.

Former Royal Borough leader and Riverside councillor Simon Dudley, who stepped down in September, recalled his time working with Mr Smith.

“Adam was a fantastic man, very intelligent and analytical,” Mr Dudley said.

“He was a great family man. He wanted to give something back to his community and was a breath of fresh air.

“He was one of the strongest intellectuals we had at the council. Just a top bloke.”

Conservative Riverside councillor Chris Targowski, who took over from Mr Smith in Riverside, also paid tribute.

“He was a really nice chap and exactly the kind of person you would want to be a councillor,” he said.

“He was extremely intelligent, very knowledgeable.

“When he stepped down as a councillor, he was very helpful to me in terms of being able to tell me issues that were in the ward. He obviously had other things going on, he did not need to do that. He was always contributing right to the end.”

Donations are being made to Thames Hospice. Visit www.thameshospice.org.uk