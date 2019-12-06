Maidenhead on the tube map as services change

The arrival of Transport for London (TfL) train services is edging closer - and Maidenhead has been added to the tube map.

From Sunday, December 15, Great Western Railway (GWR) stopping services between London Paddington and Reading will be operated by TfL Rail.

Existing fares will apply between then and January 2, 2020, while children who are under 11, accompanied by an adult, will be able to travel free to Reading.

Commuters will be able to use contactless between London Paddington and Reading from January 2.

TfL rail fares will be aligned with the National Rail fares to Reading, which will be £24.40 for a peak adult pay-as-you-go between Reading and Paddington (off-peak £10.60).

Daily and weekly capping are expected to be introduced in spring 2020.

During peak times Monday to Friday (not on public holidays) between 6.30am and 09.30am, and between 4pm and 7pm, services to and from Reading will run every 15 minutes.

Two trains an hour will run during off-peak times.

A new edition of the Tube map will be produced this month reflecting changes to the transport network, which will include Twyford, Maidenhead, Burnham and Taplow.

From December 15, some train and departure times will change, so customers should check before they travel.

Howard Smith, operations director for TfL, said: “Running TfL Rail services to Reading is an important step towards opening the Elizabeth line and reinforces the key transport links between these two areas for local people and businesses.”

Network Rail will be undertaking Christmas engineering work between Christmas Eve and December 31.

There will be no service on TfL Rail between London Paddington, Slough and Heathrow Terminal 4 on Tuesday, December 24 and Friday, December 27 with replacement buses operating.

There will be no service on the entire line on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.