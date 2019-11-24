War horses visit St Lukes School

Two horses and riders dressed in First World War regalia paid a visit to a Maidenhead school last week to bring ‘life’ to the conflict.

Lucinda and Maurice Britnell, and their four-legged friends Abie and Blye, were at St Lukes School on Wednesday (November 13).

The quartet were at the primary school in Cookham Road as part of the remembrance period.

Youngsters – some of whom had never seen the animal before – learned more about its role during the war and the experiences it faced on the frontline.

The horses were wearing the purple poppy – a symbol of remembrance for animals that served.

Headteacher Amanda Butler said: “The riders visit schools to bring a bit of life to the war.

“Their hopes are that a child may remember that they have seen a war horse.”

She added: “They go round trying to educate children about the experience during the war, and the experience of horses. It was very much [from] an animal point of view.

“The feedback [from children] was fascinating because some of them had never seen a horse.”

In total, Abie and Blye said hello to about 290 children from as young as reception, and were on site for about three hours.

“The children and staff were totally fascinated,” Amanda said.