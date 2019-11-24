Windsor & Maidenhead Community Forum mark Interfaith Week

The Windsor & Maidenhead Community Forum marked Interfaith Week with two events last week.

On Tuesday, November 12, a dialogue was held at the Maidenhead Mosque on the topic: 'How can we avoid falling into extremes over issues like Brexit and climate change and use our faith to sustain positive dialogue?'.

WAMCF Trustee, Paul Samuels said the dialogue was ‘highly successful’ and proves proving ‘that dialogue, which involves listening without judging, can be used to create peace wherever it is used’.

On Sunday the WAMCF 2019 Annual Dinner took place at Maidenhead Town Hall.

Dignitaries from across Berkshire praised the work of the forum in strengthening trust and respect between the different faiths in the Royal Borough.

WAMCF Trustee, Paul Samuels said: “WAMCF was launched 38 years ago and, thanks to Chair Karnail Pannu, is still a powerful force for strengthening community cohesion across the Royal Borough.

“It's proof that the 'soft power' qualities of cooperation, friendship and trust can win through however diverse the community.”