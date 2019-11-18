Courthouse Junior School regains 'Good' Ofsted rating

Courthouse Primary School has regained its ‘Good’ Ofsted rating after the quality of education was ‘transformed’.

An inspection in March 2017 rated the school, in Blenheim Road, as ‘Requires Improvement’ but prior to this it had always been deemed a ‘Good’ school.

The inspection report, released this month, is based on an inspection which took place on Tuesday, October 1 and Wednesday October 2.

It reads: “In the last year, the quality of education offered by the school has been transformed.”

The report describes leaders, staff and governors all wanting pupils to ‘achieve their best in both learning and personal development’ and that ‘everything the school does is designed to help this happen’.

The school’s motto ‘every child flourishing’ is said to sum up this approach – reinforced by the fact that ‘leaders and teachers make sure that pupils who need extra help receive it’.

Teachers are said to support pupils become fluent and confident readers, ‘including those who are falling behind the expected standard’, with catch-up sessions before the start of the school day.

The school is also praised for encouraging pupils to be active at lunch times, and the fact that more than half of pupils have had the opportunity to represent their school at sport.

Children behave well in lessons and ‘are attentive and eager to do their best’; the simple school rules ‘be ready, be safe and be respectful’ are well understood by pupils, and bullying is rare.

Areas for improvement include children’s behaviour ‘especially break times and lunchtimes’.

Plans for computing also need to be looked at to ensure they describe the expected progression in learning.

The report also says ‘not all members of staff feel well supported by senior leaders and some believe that the workload has been excessive at times'.

The recommendation is for senior leaders and governors to ensure the ‘staff team is cohesive and that everyone understands what they are required to do and why’.

Courthouse Junior School headteacher Nick Hart said: “We are incredibly proud of the staff and children at Courthouse for achieving the Good grading in our recent Ofsted inspection.

“Since I was appointed in July 2018, we have worked tirelessly to improve the curriculum and our teaching approaches to ensure that every child flourishes and it is wonderful that the inspection team recognised that we are a good school after such a short period of time.”