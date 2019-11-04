Combined charities fair in Maidenhead this week

A combined charities Christmas fair will be held this week.

The Lions Club of Maidenhead event will be held on Saturday, November 9 in the Desborough Suite at Maidenhead Town Hall.

About 35 local charities and organisations are due to attend, raising funds and promoting their activities. They will be selling a range of gifts, produce and handcrafted goods. A cafe will be run by the Ladies Circle and there will also be a tombola and a grand prize draw.

The fair runs from 10am-3pm.

Entry £1, children free.