Combined charities fair in Maidenhead this week

12:00PM, Monday 04 November 2019
A combined charities Christmas fair will be held this week.
The Lions Club of Maidenhead event will be held on Saturday, November 9 in the Desborough Suite at Maidenhead Town Hall.
About 35 local charities and organisations are due to attend, raising funds and promoting their activities. They will be selling a range of gifts, produce and handcrafted goods. A cafe will be run by the Ladies Circle and there will also be a tombola and a grand prize draw.
The fair runs from 10am-3pm.
Entry £1, children free.
