Walk raises £1,153 for Berkshire Sands

A family walk to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week (October 9-15) raised more than £1,000 for charity on Sunday.

The event was organised by Emily Lockhart, owner E.L.Fitness based in Cippenham, and the money was donated to Berkshire Sands.

The charity offers support to anyone who has been affected by the death of a baby and is an arm of the national charity Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity.

Emily said: “I organised the event as several friends of mine have unfortunately lost babies and Sands were a huge support to them.”

The carefully planned and accessible route followed a loop from Boulters Lock along the River Thames, across Maidenhead Bridge and through the Taplow Riverside area.

It ended at the Berkshire Sands Baby Memorial Tree in Ray Mill Island where pink and blue fairy lights had been hung, candles were lit in and a poem was read.

The event, which included a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses, raised £1,153.

The money will go towards the running of the befriender helpline, monthly support group meetings, Rainbow Baby coffee mornings and the Baby Memorial Tree.

Emily said: “The turnout for the walk surpassed all our expectations, the feeling of community and friendship was beautiful.

“The rain held off and the sky turned a beautiful shade of pink and blue. The event would not have been such a huge success without the support of all of the people who donated prizes and all of the people who bought tickets and donated money.”