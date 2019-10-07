New website on White Waltham's Air Transport Auxiliary launched

A website dedicated to an organisation vital to victory in the Second World War has been launched.

Maidenhead Heritage Centre’s free online resource showcases more than 130 logbooks, hundreds of photos and other documents about the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA), which was based in White Waltham. It would ferry military aircraft between airfields and was notable for letting women pilot planes when they were barred from doing so in the RAF.

Richard Poad, chairman of the Park Street centre, said: “The website contains a gold mine of information which will be of great interest to historians, writers and film makers.

“One of the very first users of the online archive was in Australia, one of 25 countries from which ATA’s volunteer aircrew came.”

Visit atamuseum.org