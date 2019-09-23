Architects to produce new vision for Maidenhead town centre

A new vision for the town centre will be developed as its regeneration continues.

JTP Architects – which is already working on the planned redevelopment of the Nicholsons Shopping Centre – is putting together a new plan for how the town will develop.

Residents had the chance to speak to the architects about the town centre vision, which will help guide future transport and parking plans and design standards, and provide a way for developers to understand the expectations of the community, at the shopping centre on Friday and Saturday last week.

Charles Campion, partner at JTP, said: “The face of Maidenhead town centre is changing fast with several developments around the town as well as changes to the roads network and the front of the railway station.

“We are delighted to have been appointed by the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead to work with local stakeholders and the wider community through the autumn to co-create a shared placemaking masterplan and manifesto that will promote, guide and direct future development and change within the town centre.”

A completed masterplan and manifesto is expected to be submitted to the council for adoption next year.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton and Castle), the culture and communities lead member, said: “Maidenhead is developing at a rapid pace so it only seems right that we look to create a new vision for the town during this time of transformation.

“JTP Architects are experienced in creating ambitious, modern and thoughtful community visions that benefit residents and businesses.

“I am thrilled they will be leading the Maidenhead vision and look forward to seeing the end result.”