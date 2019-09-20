In pictures: Maidenhead regeneration in full swing

Regeneration works in Maidenhead have been progressing fast as the town prepares for its new look.

Shanly Homes has been working hard in York Road as it prepares to transform the former Desborough Bowling Club, now located in Green Lane, into apartments.

Just across the road, the set of derelict properties looking over the building site were also given the Shanly seal of approval at a council planning meeting last month.

The house builder was given permission to build 53 new apartments here.

Nearby, a joint venture between the Royal Borough and developer Countryside has seen construction start on the major redevelopment on the banks of Maidenhead waterways.

A total of 229 new homes, alongside community spaces and food outlets, will be built as part of the ‘Watermark’ project near to the Town Hall.

While out and about, our photographer also found time to shoot through a hole in the hoarding to catch a glimpse of the Nicholsons car park.

Those familiar with the town will recognise this as the former The Greyhound Wetherspoons pub. It is now a construction site waiting for The Landing – a development managed by the HUB group, containing 344 new homes.

A total of 40 temporary car parking spaces have been built on the site. See page 10 for more details.