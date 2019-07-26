Louis Baylis Trust: £130k given to charities and groups in latest round of donations

11:00AM, Friday 26 July 2019
The Louis Baylis Charitable Trust has announced its latest round of donations, with £130,000 set to be handed out to good causes.
Trustees meet twice a year to award cash to community groups and charities in need around the Royal Borough.
In its latest grants, the trust has continued its long-standing support of charities including the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service and relationship support service Relate, who received £2500 and £2000 respectively.
Money has also been given to projects tackling loneliness and social isolation, with Mens Matters Windsor and Burnham Men in Sheds both receiving £500 donations.
Peter Sands, chairman of the Trustees, said: “We have a list of getting on to 500 groups and it does open up your eyes to how many organisations and charities there are.
“We’ve got a very active community locally and they really do a lot and we’re so pleased that we can lend our support.”
Plans are already in place for how the donations will be spent, with The Salvation Army’s Maidenhead branch hoping to replace its minibus.
The East Berkshire Executive Job Club has also been given a cash boost of £550 which will help it continue its work in guiding people back into employment.
Jeremy Spooner, chief executive of Baylis Media, added: “The Maidenhead Advertiser celebrates its 150th Anniversary this week.
“Over that 150 years it has not only supported the town by providing a source of trusted news and information, giving the community a voice but also by passing over £6m to the Louis Baylis Charitable Trust.
“There are hundreds of charities that have benefitted from the success of the Maidenhead Advertiser as recipients of grants from the Baylis Trust and it is good to see such a wide range of causes supported in the latest round of grants awarded by the Baylis Trust.”
Donations handed out by the Louis Baylis Trust in July 2019:
Maidenhead Music Society – £500
Maidenhead Festival of Music, Dance & Speech – £1,000
Beehive Pre-School – £500
Link Foundation – £2,000
Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum – £1,000
Get Together Club – £285
Maidenhead at the Movies – £2,000
RBWM Sports & Arts Bursary – £6,000
Maidenhead Golf Club (Juniors) – £350
Maidenhead Rotaract Club – £500
Target Ovarian Cancer – £1,000
Wooburn Festival – £500
Slough Christmas Lights – £2,500
Rosies Rainbow – £2,000
CLIC Sargent – £1,000
The Sequela Foundation – £650
Maidenhead River Swim – £1,000
Daisy’s Dream – £500
Mayor’s Charity – £500
Montgomery Holloway Music Trust – £1,000
Windsor Festival – £1,000
Re:Charge R&R – £3,000
Windsor & Eton Sea Cadets – £500
Royal Windsor Rose & Horticultural Society – £500
Shining Star Productions – £500
Maidenhead Amateur Swimming Club – £1,000
Windsor Parish Church – £500
Maidenhead Club for the Blind – £1,000
Relate – £2,000
Maidenhead Citizens Advice Bureau – £12,500
The Salvation Army – £4,000
People to Places – £6,000
SportsAble – £2,000
Maidenhead Volunteer Bureau – £1,000
Great Ormond Street Hospital – £1,000
Air Ambulance – £1,000
Maidenhead Heritage Trust – £400
Camp Mohawk – £2,500
Maidenhead & District Stroke Club – £600
Maidenhead Christmas Lights Committee – £5,000
Slough Canal Festival – £2,500
Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames (Schools Essays) – £1,000
Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames (Watch Out booklet) – £500
Norden Farm Centre for the Arts – £2,500
Cracker Appeal – £5,000
Lions Club Swimarathon/ Charities Fair – £2,250
Vitalise – £1,000
Shakespeare As You Like It – £2,500
Adult Dyslexia – £1,000
Littlewick Green Show Society – £1,000
Cox Green Community Association – £500
The Dash Charity – £2,000
Samaritans – £500
Rotary Boundary Walk – £1,000
Berkshire Masons Children’s Panto outing – £2,000
Holyport Darby & Joan Club – £800
Lions Club Prostate Event – £2,000
Marlow Museum Centre – £500
Men’s Matters Windsor – £500
Maidenhead Sports & Social Club – £500
Autism Group – £1,000
Flackwell Heath Residents Association – £250
The Arts Society, Maidenhead – £500
Arbour Vale School – £500
Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service – £2,500
Parkinson’s UK (Slough & District) – £500
Windsor & Eton Operatic Society – £500
Eton Wick Village Association – £500
Slough Community Transport – £1,000
Windsor Horse Rangers – £1,000
Kevin Cruise Foundation – £2,000
Slough Horticultural Show – £500
Burnham Youth Centre – £500
Special People on Ice (SPICE) – £500
Craft Coop (Maidenhead Town Show) – £1,000
Stand Out for Autism – £1,000
Maidenhead Methodist Church – £1,000
Loddon District Friends of Guiding – £150
East Berks Executive Jobs Club – £550
Combat Stress – £500
Windsor Baptist Church, Tree House Cafe – £1,000
Holyport Community Trust – £2,000
Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust – £1,000
Marlow Youth and Community Centre – £500
Cookham Nursery School – £500
Polehampton Swimming Association – £1,000
Amana’s Journey – £750
Cantorum Choir – £500
Pinkneys Green Football Club – £500
Holyport Cricket Club – £500
The Old Court – £1,000
Autism Berkshire – £745
Burnham Men in Sheds – £500
Cookham Community Allotment – £732
Hurley Village Hall – £750
Deaf Aims – £500
1st Taplow & Hitcham Brownies – £500
Burnham Brownies – £500
Lions of Windsor – £1,000
Windsor Foodshare – £1,000
