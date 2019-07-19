In pictures: Theresa May's shoes go on display at Maidenhead Heritage Centre

Theresa May spent her last constituency day as Prime Minister adding a pair of her shoes to an ‘Inspirational Women’ exhibition today.

The exhibition at Maidenhead Heritage Centre includes females both past and present who have a connection to the town, from the Spice Girls to Carol Vorderman.

After placing the LK Bennett animal print kitten-heels in the cabinet Mrs May was asked why the print has become her ‘signature’.

She said: “It only arose after my first speech at party conference as party chairman.

“I had a choice of two pairs of shoes but I was wearing a very dark trouser suit and I just thought they would be different from the trouser suit and the rest is history as they say.”

The Prime Minister said she was also recently reminded about a James Bond-themed Christmas party at Conservative Campaign Headquarters when she was chairman.

As it had a James Bond theme Mrs May wore ‘a mini skirt and a pair of over-the-knee platform ivory boots’.

She said: "It has to be said, my days of wearing over the knee thigh length platform boots are a thing of the past.”

Mrs May was also introduced to 'Julius' at the centre, a skeleton found at a large burial site close to the Thames between Bray Marina and Oakley Court.

Peter Rogers, deputy chairman of the heritage centre, said: “He’s an amazing chap, he doesn’t answer back.”

“That’s the kind of man I like,” said Mrs May.