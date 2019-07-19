Maidenhead Half Marathon returning for its ninth year

Runners hoping to smash their personal bests could have an opportunity at the Maidenhead Half Marathon in September.

The town’s annual 13.1-mile run will take place on Sunday, September 1, and is known for its flat, fast course, so could be ideal for those looking to beat their old times.

The flat terrain also makes the course ideal for new and casual runners who are only aiming to get to the finish line.

Race organiser Claire Donald said: “We are definitely expecting to see some PBs as it’s one of the fastest half marathon courses.

“I think that brings people each year, a lot of people are trying to qualify for different races or just want to see how fast they can go.”

Held on closed roads, the two lap course starts in the town centre and then travels up to Cookham along the River Thames.

Runners will then return via North Town and finish where they started.

As it starts and finishes outside the town hall in St Ives Road, there will be plenty of places for runners and supporters to park.

A running village will also be set up in York Road Stadium.

All finishers receive a medal and there will be age group prizes as well as prizes for the first male and female finishers from an SL6 postcode.

If you took part in the inaugural half marathon in 2011 and would like to keep your original race number, state it when you fill in the registration form.

Entry to the race costs £34. To enter the half marathon and to see which roads will be closed visit bit.ly/2XVqhSb

Any volunteers that would like to help on the day should email info@theraceorganiser.com