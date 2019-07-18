All Saints' Church fete raises £4,500 to restore the church floor

The £4,500 raised at the annual All Saints’ Church fete will be spent on repairing the floor of the Grade I-listed building.

The fete took place at the ground of the church in Church Close and was opened by Royal Borough Mayor Sayonara Luxton on Saturday, July 6.

Stalls included crafts, cakes, plants, books, face-painting, a tombola, bric-a-brac and more.

The canopy of a huge tree provided the ideal spot to enjoy a ploughman’s lunch or something from the barbeque, washed down with a drink from the Rebellion beer and Pimm’s stall.

Entertainment came from Boyne Hill CE Infant and Nursery School choir, The Maidenhead Community Choir and the Maidenhead Suzuki Violin Group.

Julia Wakeling organised the fete and is a member of the Parish Parochial Council for the church, she said: “It was a marvellous day, well and truly supported by the local community of Maidenhead.”

Architects have estimated that the restoration of the church floor will cost around £300,000 – the target the church is looking to meet.

Ken Smith, the church historian, said: “There are lots of loose tiles, cracked tiles and missing tiles, visually it looks very bad and the condition is not good.”