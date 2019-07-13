Maidenhead festival just over a week away

There is just over a week to go until one of the town’s biggest events gets underway.

Maidenhead Festival takes place on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.

The free festival will see more than 30 live music

performers, street food stalls, a market, funfair and even a beach open for the public in Kidwells Park.

Lisa Hunter, festival chairman, said: “We have worked hard this year to bring a range of new attractions to festival, as well as secure the old favourites and we really hope that everyone comes down to enjoy the fun and games and soak up the atmosphere.

“If you’re feeling brave why not challenge a member of the festival team to a game of golf or water walking?”

As well as the popular attractions and entertainment, the vast range of musicians performing at the event will add even more to the weekend.

A variety of Maidenhead-based performers – including town buskers Chasing Deer and not-for-profit Pop Goes the Choir – will put on a show.

On Saturday evening the Bottle Kids will put on a big performance.

Sharna Adela will perform her captivating soul and Motown tribute show and to tie up the evening JD King will put on his fantastic Elvis tribute act, which he has been refining for 15 years.

The night will go out with a bang with a huge 15-minute firework display taking place at 10.30pm.

W See next week’s Advertiser for your pull-out Maidenhead Festival guide.