In pictures: The Rotary Club of Maidenhead bikeathon

A bikeathon organised for the second year by The Rotary Club of Maidenhead was a ‘resounding success’ on Sunday.

TV presenter Timmy Mallett used his namesake to open the event and get 150 participants off the starting line at Maidenhead Office Park in Westacott Way.

Cyclists chose to take either a 15 or 31.5 mile route which took them around The Walthams, Shurlock Row and Binfield.

Club president and project leader for the Bikeathon, Sean Egan said: “It was a resounding success and we look forward to running it again next year.”

He added: “What was really pleasing was that we had 75 children, and 28 were aged under the age of 12 years old, so it was a real family affair.”

Sean said the 15-mile option was really suitable for children as it was set in the countryside and avoided main roads.

He added that feedback from families has been excellent.

All funds raised for the event will go to charity but the total is not yet known.

The main beneficiary of the money raised will be Prostate Cancer UK and the rest gong to other charitable projects run by The Rotary Club of Maidenhead.

The main sponsors of the event were the Shanly Foundation, the support of which Sean said the club was ‘very grateful’ for.