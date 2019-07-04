Former Advertiser sports editor publishes book previewing Rugby World Cup 2019

Former Advertiser sports editor Graeme Copas has published his first book, which previews the Rugby World Cup.

Graeme, 53, who spent 21 years on the sports desk in ’Tiser Towers, has teamed up with German publisher Meyer & Meyer Sport for his latest venture.

The Rugby World Cup 2019 book explores how the hosts Japan became the first Asian country to stage the third biggest sporting competition in the world and provides a history of the Webb Ellis Cup.

He has also compiled an in-depth analysis of the 20 nations taking part in the competition, which kicks off on Friday, September 20, and the stadiums where they will be playing.

Graeme, from North Town, Maidenhead, said: “It was a labour of love for me because I love rugby, but I’ll be the first to admit I didn’t know all the stats and figures from past World Cups.

“The aim was to write something that someone who is new to the sport can read but also doesn’t dumb down too much because you want aficionados of the sport to still get something out of the book.”

The book is the product of four months of research and writing and Graeme hopes its narrative style will offer readers something they will not be able to find elsewhere on the shelves.

“To do it in a journalistic fashion was important for me because other guide books will be based on stats and figures and there will be very little opinion, criticism or debate,” Graeme said.

“In my book there’s even a glossary of all the rugby terms or laws so a newcomer to the sport won’t be left behind.”

As for predictions, the All Blacks will still be the ones to beat but Fiji could be the ones to watch, Graeme reckons.

The 300-page book, which is being stocked in Waterstones as well as The Little Bookshop, Cookham, Hawkinsport, Bourne End, and Maidenhead Rugby Club, has a recommended retail price of £12.95.

It can also be bought at online booksellers.