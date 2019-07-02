Government minister visits faith leaders from the Royal Borough

A government minister paid a visit to the Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum (WAMCF) last week.

Lord Bourne of Aberystwyth, who serves as minister for faith, spoke to WAMCF’s chairman Karnail Pannu and other faith leaders from the borough at Maidenhead Gurdwara in Rutland Road on Friday (June 28).

It was part of his national tour which celebrates the role of faith in communities.

WAMCF trustee Paul Samuels said: “The Minister was keen to learn about WAMCF activities and better understand the key success factors that could be applied elsewhere.

“(WAMCF) presented the many diverse activities they have run over the past 38 years including sports, peace walks and the recent programme of dialogues and community initiatives working together with the Slough Faith Partnership and Windsor Humanists.”