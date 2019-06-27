Maidenhead Cat Rescue calling for donations

Maidenhead Cat Rescue is calling for donations to help it look after more stray, feral and abandoned cats.

Funds are running low at the charity, which has a number of very young kittens in its care and needs help with food and litter supplies.

It also needs cash to help with veterinary bills for vaccinations, flea and worm treatment and neutering to prevent any unwanted cats being born.

Fundraiser Veronica Robinson said: “We are a very small charity.

“We are not supported by any large national charity. We simply work within the Maidenhead area so we have to raise all the money we can to look after cats ourselves.

“At the moment we have 10 kittens in our care and they cost a lot of money to rear.

“Neutering costs £40 to £50 per kitten and we also use a lot more litter.

“They have to be microchipped, have their basic vaccinations – that all costs money at the vet.

“The cost of rearing a litter of kittens is considerably more expensive than keeping an adult cat in care – we also have to find them future homes.

“Whatever people can give us in terms of money to pay the vet bills and donations to kitten food and litter – it really is every little helps.”

To donate, call 01628 620909, visit Maidenhead Cat Rescue on Facebook, email maidenhead.cats@hotmail.co.uk or visit maidenheadcatrescue.weebly.com