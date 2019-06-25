Volunteers needed to help run Maidenhead Festival

Volunteers are needed to help run one of the biggest events on the Maidenhead calendar.

Maidenhead Festival is taking place in Kidwells Park on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.

The free event’s organisers have appealed for volunteers to help run several aspects of the festival, including assisting backstage, litter picking, helping stallholders and clearing up at the end of the weekend.

The festival’s volunteer coordinator, Sarah Ellis, said: “Maidenhead Festival is organised by the local community, and all of the committee are volunteers.

“Organising an event of this size requires a lot of manpower, and it would be brilliant if individuals and groups were able to pitch in and help us throughout the weekend.

“It would also be a great opportunity for anyone who’d like to get experience of events management or backstage event work.”

To find out more about volunteering at the festival visit mheadfestival.weebly.com/contact.html