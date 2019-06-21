The topic of The Great Discussion was The Twits at Maidenhead Library

Roald Dahl’s The Twits was the subject of The Great Discussion on Saturday.

Held at Maidenhead Library from 2-4pm, the event was an opportunity to celebrate the junior classic, which was voted top by the children of Maidenhead during the Big Read festival.

Taking place for two weeks in March, the festival also saw adults of the town vote for their favourite title, which was Normal People by Sally Rooney.

The ‘fun and interactive session’ on the tale about Mr and Mrs Twit and their revolting ways gave children the opportunity to talk about the book’s best bits.

It was led by Fenella Reekie, headteacher at Cookham Dean CE Primary School, supported by Jeanette Kemp from the Maidenhead Library team.

Stephan Stephan, chairman of Maidenhead’s Big Read, said: “It was wonderful to see the children so animated and eagerly sharing their love of this book and their love of reading.

“This is exactly what we were hoping for, sharing the love of reading and bringing books to life.”

Upcoming events featuring Maidenhead’s Big Read include Maidenhead Festival (July 20-21) and the Maidenhead Town Show on Saturday, September 14.

Keep up to date with the latest events at www.maidenheads-big-read.org.uk