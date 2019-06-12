Maidenhead office of arthiritis charity launch Wear Purple campaign

Staff at an arthiritis charity donned the colour purple to raise awareness of children and young people with the condition.

The Maidenhead office of country-wide charity National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society (NRAS) launched its Wear Purple For JIA campaign on Friday, which raises money for those with juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Last year, the campaign raised £50,000.

The NRAS was supported by more than 20 schools from across the UK who raised funds and wore purple, with just over £13,000 received so far this year.

It is not until about August that the society knows its full total, once all fundraising efforts have been completed – but it is hoped that total will be bettered.

All money raised will go to services the society provides for children with arthiritis.

“We have had really fantastic support,” said youth and family services manager Anne Gilbert.

“It is not just about raising money, it is also about raising awareness of the condition.

“We do not get any government funding so every bit of fundraising we do is vitally important.

“If people still want to get involved, we have got t-shirts and wristbands, and the Wear Purple website will stay open for the next three or four months.”

Visit www.jia.org.uk/wear-purple-for-jia.