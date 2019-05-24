Courthouse Junior School appeals for new minibus

A school is appealing for help to achieve an ‘impossible dream’ and secure a minibus.

Courthouse Junior School, in Blenheim Road, does not have transportation to take sports teams to games or children on trips.

PE teaching assistant Ben Craythorne said he has contacted a number of businesses calling for assistance.

He added that, at the moment, parents have to arrange lifts and children with mobility issues are having to walk long distances.

“As a school, budgets are always low [and] to survive is hard,” Mr Craythone said.

“That’s why we are always looking for companies to support us. We are looking for a company to help us achieve an impossible dream and get our school a minibus.

“We can use it for football or netball matches, any sporting event.

“It would also be used for small outings, trips, [or] events parents can’t get their children to.”

If you think you can help, email bcraythorne@courthousejunior.co.uk