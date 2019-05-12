ODEON Maidenhead to be redevloped into ODEON Luxe Maidenhead

Film fanatics will soon be able to watch the latest blockbusters in luxury as the town's cinema undergoes a full refurbishment.

The cinema in King Street, that has been in the town for 19 years, aims to give viewers a 'fully immersive cinematic experience' under its new brand Odeon Luxe Maidenhead.

Eight upgraded screens will include a total of 633 brand-new, hand-made recliner seats offering cinema-goers triple legroom, individual retractable tables, in-screen lighting systems - to minimise distractions and optimise viewing angles - and more than 150 brand new speakers.

The refurbished cinema will feature a 120-seat iSense screen,taller than a double decker bus, with 4K projection and Dolby ATMOS 3D sound.

A Dolby Fidelio audio description system and hearing-impaired system will be fitted across all screens to help guests who are hard of hearing.

Terri Winfield, general manager at ODEON Maidenhead, said: “The projection and sound at the iSense screen is completely immersive.

"It’s breathtaking – you can see and hear every sound.”

She added: “We’re thrilled to bring our loyal Maidenhead film fans a luxurious new-look cinema experience.

"ODEON Luxe Maidenhead brings a new era of cinema to the community and we’re excited to launch this during a blockbuster year of family film.”

The cinema will include Oscars Bar, paying homage to Oscar Deutsch, the founder of Odeon Cinemas.

The bar will serve hot food, a Coca Cola Freestyle machine with over 100 different flavours, and a range of non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, including beer on tap.

The cinema is near to The Landing, a major regeneration of the town centre now underway.

Ms Winfield added: “I didn’t want the cinema to be left behind during the redevelopment of Maidenhead.”

The cinema will remain open throughout the refurbishment and is due to be ready by the summer.