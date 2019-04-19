Mayor and Mayoress celebrate Vaisakhi Festival at Maidenhead Gurdwara

The Maidenhead Gurdwara on Rutland Road welcomed the Mayor and Mayoress to the Annual Festival of Vaisakhi on Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 14.

The three-day event, that celebrates the historical and religious festival in Sikhism, was also attended by councillors and people of all faiths including Buddhists, Hindus and Muslims.

Vaisakhi is a long established harvest festival in the Punjab. It had been celebrated long before it gained an added dimension for Sikhs.

In the year 1699, the 10th Master Guru Gobind Singh created the Khalsa (The Brotherhood) and baptised five Beloved Sikhs. They were given five items to carry each beginning with the letter K (known as the 5k's).

Mr Karnail Pannu MBE, the Chair of Windsor & Maidenhead Community Forum (WAMCF), hosted the event where the Holy Book, Granth Sahib, was read continuously.