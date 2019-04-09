In pictures: Primary school pupils face off in netball tournament

A netball tournament for children across Maidenhead took place on Thursday, March 28.

The Ascot & Maidenhead School Sport Partnership’s netball contest took place at Newlands Girls’ School in Farm Road, where 14 teams from nine schools in the town engaged in the year five and six category.

The ‘High Five’ theme consists of five players being on court at any one time, with the key principle being to rotate around the positions, therefore experiencing every position on court.

All matches were umpired by students from years eight to 10 from Newlands.

Ascot & Maidenhead School Sport Partnership development manager Emma Fitzgerald said: “It’s great to see so many schools playing netball, and such competitive matches. It was very close, with St Edmund Campion beating St Mary’s after extra time.

“I would like to thank Newlands’ Girls School for organising this competition and providing a team of outstanding leaders, who are such strong role models for the younger children.

“It was really great to see some new schools featuring in the medals – congratulations to Wessex and All Saints Junior.

“Well done to all of our schools that took part.”