Police investigating after woman grabs eight-year-old girl in Maidenhead

Police are investigating two ‘suspicious incidents’ in Maidenhead where a woman approached young children.

The first incident took place yesterday between 3.30pm and 4pm in St Adrian’s Close.

An eight-year-old girl was approached by a woman who grabbed her before letting her go.

The woman then left the scene.

The second incident took place at about 3.30pm in Wessex Way.

A boy and a girl, aged 14 and seven, were approached by a woman in a car who offered them a lift.

When they refused, she tried to persuade them but then drove away after they continued to say no.

Police believe the incidents are linked.

The woman involved is described as white, aged in her 40s and with a British accent.

She is also believed to be of tall and slim build with grey hair.

In the second incident, she was driving a dark silver or grey Vauxhall Zafira.