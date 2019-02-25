BCA students take tour of water laboratory

A group of science-savvy students from Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) were treated to an exclusive tour of a water laboratory in Hampshire.

The college in Hall Place, Burchetts Green visited South East Water’s site in Farnborough last week.

The laboratory is responsible for testing around 500,000 water samples every year, to make sure it is clear and safe for consumption, first opening in 2015.

Students got to grips with the different things the water company tests for before watching scientists in action.

Richard Brown, laboratory manager at South East Water, said: “We were delighted to welcome such an eager group of young people.

“They were very knowledgeable and it was a wonderful opportunity for us to show off the state-of-the-art equipment we use to ensure our customers’ drinking water is safe.”

David Peacock, lecturer at BCA, added: “The tour of the labs was an amazing opportunity for our students.

“South East Water provided fantastic insight into water which is something that we take for granted.

“The students enjoyed seeing the different scientific processes involved which reinforces what they do at the college.”