In pictures: Board game strategists compete in annual Maidenhead Go Club tournament

A tournament for one of the oldest board games in the world took place at the Hitachi Europe offices on Saturday.

About 50 adults and eight children took part in Maidenhead Go Club’s annual tournament at the Japanese company’s offices in Lower Cookham Road.

The game, which was created more than 2,500 years ago in China, sees two players use strategy to control the most territory on the board using white or black ‘stones’.

Iain Attwell, treasurer of Maidenhead Go Club, said: “The whole thing overall is the excitement of the game itself.

“It’s the cleverest game, its cleverer than chess, but it is much simpler. There are almost no rules, it’s really easy to learn how to play.

“There are many tournaments throughout the country for Go every year but this is the plushest.

“A lot of meetings are in pubs or at universities and places like that but this is the nicest.”

Hitachi has sponsored Maidenhead Go Club and hosted its annual tournament for more than 20 years, but the club may need to seek out new sponsors and venues for the future.

Maidenhead Go Club also play weekly at a private venue.

Those interested joining or sponsoring the club should call Mr Attwell on 01628 676792.