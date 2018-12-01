WAMCF's work praised annual Diversity Display and dinner

More than 90 people attended the Windsor and Maidenhead Community Gorum (WAMCF) annual Diversity Display and dinner on Sunday night.

Displays and exhibits from different faith and community groups were erected in the Desborough Suite of Maidenhead Town Hall.

Dignitaties gave speeches praising WAMCF’s work building friendship between different communities.

Special guests included Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr Paul Lion and Mayoress Laura Lion, Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal and Sarbjit Athwal of honour based violence charity True Honour.

Also attending were the High Sheriff and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire Graham Barker and Ramnik Saund.

True Honour chairman Margaret Lenton shared words about UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which fell on the same day as the dinner, and talked about the group’s work.

WAMCF chairman Karnail Pannu said: “All our guests thoroughly enjoyed the evening.

“It was very much like a large family coming together.

“The sincere friendships that have developed from events like this have had an amazing impact on the cohesiveness within the Royal Borough.”