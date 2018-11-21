Charity Christmas cards on sale at Maidenhead Library

Christmas cards that raise money for charity are on sale in Maidenhead Library, writes Daisy Waites.

Cards for Good Causes is a charity organisation that sells cards on behalf of other charities to raise funds for them over the Christmas period.

Charities like The British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK are among the 25 member organisations supported by the event, along with guest charities such as Thames Hospice and Daisy’s Dream.

The organisation operates more than 300 outlets nationwide, raising more than £40m for charities in the last 10 years.

Having operated in Maidenhead for more than 20 years, the card shop is open from 9:30am to 4:30pm Monday to Saturday, opening at 10am on Wednesdays. It will be open until Tuesday, December 18.

A large selection of cards can be found, ranging from religious to contemporary themes.

The shop also boasts a range of festive gifts, decorations and stocking fillers.