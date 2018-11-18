Youngsters take part in pillo polo matches

Youngsters took part in a hockey-like sport to help them understand the basics of team games.

Year one and two pupils from Boyn Hill Infants and St Luke’s School were introduced to pillo polo, a game which uses balls and sticks with larger foam heads.

The pillo polo games took place at Newlands Girls’ School on Tuesday, November 6.

The short sticks are used to hit foam balls into a goal. The team that scores the most goals in a game wins.

Although the children were not old enough to take part in serious competitive games, they spent the

session learning key skills before playing some friendly matches.

Emma Fitzgerald, partnership development manager at the Ascot and Maidenhead School Sport Partnership, said: “This is the first time we have done it – the game is with a large foam ball and a short stick so it’s easier for them to control the ball.

“This was about learning the fundamentals, dribbling with and striking the ball, it was really good to see them getting so engaged.”