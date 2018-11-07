In pictures: Prime Minister visits Maidenhead Combined Charities Fair

The 41st Combined Charities Christmas Fair at the town hall proved as popular as ever on Saturday.

Prime Minister Theresa May was one of many people who came to take a look at the charity stalls that were offering things for sale and raising the profile of their various causes.

Peter Newbound, president of the Lions Club of Maidenhead, which has been organising the annual fair for about 40 years, said: “We were pleased with the stalls and very pleased with the turnout.

“The main purpose of the day was to sell products to customers and the Maidenhead Ladies Circle did a varied range of refreshments. You can guarantee that people will stop for a cup of tea and a cake.”

The Ladies Circle raised £750 which they will donate to Daisy’s Dream, a Berkshire-based charity which works with children and families affected by life threatening illness or bereavement.

Leftover food was donated to Maidenhead Foodbank.

Cllr Paul Lion, Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, and Mayoress Laura Lion attended the fair and awarded £50 to the two ‘best-dressed stalls, which were Maidenhead Mencap and Windsor and Maidenhead Counselling Service.