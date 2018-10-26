Musician from Maidenhead joins Jason Derulo on tour

A Christian electronic band featuring a Maidonian has joined global superstar Jason Derulo on his latest tour.

LZ7 is a Manchester-based dance music group whose lead singer Lindsay ‘Lindz’ West hails from Maidenhead. They are joining the American pop artist until the end of October on his ‘2 Sides’ world expedition.

Derulo has sold more than 30million singles and is famous for hits including In My Head and Wiggle.

Lindz, originally from Laburnham Road, has been part of LZ7 since it formed in 2005.

The band has released seven albums and regularly visit schools and other groups as part of its anti knife crime campaign ‘peacemaker’.

The group recently performed at Slough Football Club in the middle of supporting Derulo on his tour, which has taken its members across the UK and Ireland, and into mainland Europe.

Lindz said: “We did seven high schools, and went round and did assemblies with kids.

“We said we are doing this gig at Slough Football Club and it was a really good, positive vibe – all part of our peacemaking campaign.”

He explained how the band and Jason Derulo came into contact: “We have got labels and one of them approached Jason and asked them if he would consider taking us on tour, and he said yes.

“He is a really good lad, it is good fun. He has got a great team. We have been out for his birthday in Glasgow.”

The former Altwood School and Langley Academy student, who also raps and sings for the band, said of his time in Maidenhead: “It is such a great place to grow up and live. I miss it. A lot of memories and friends.”

To find out more about the campaign, visit www.peacemaker.live